Train how you Fight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Robert Collier, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical service corps, works with 17th Security Forces Squadron to maintain a perimeter around a simulated evacuation point during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Goodfellow medics worked with the 17th SFS to train for an upcoming competition, the 2022 Medic Rodeo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US