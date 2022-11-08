U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Currie, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, provides medical aid to a member of the 17th Security Forces Squadron during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Currie had to stabilize a wound while separated from his team after a simulated explosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7377211 VIRIN: 220811-F-QS607-1698 Resolution: 5394x3853 Size: 15.7 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.