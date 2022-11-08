Train how you Fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Currie, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, provides medical aid to a member of the 17th Security Forces Squadron during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Currie had to stabilize a wound while separated from his team after a simulated explosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|08.11.2022
|08.18.2022 16:54
|7377211
|220811-F-QS607-1698
|5394x3853
|15.7 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|3
|0
