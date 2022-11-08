Goodfellow medics perform an evaluation of a patient while 17th Security Forces Squadron maintains a perimeter during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. The medics performed checks every five minutes to ensure the condition of the Airman didn’t worsen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7377206 VIRIN: 220811-F-QS607-1476 Resolution: 5636x4025 Size: 14.04 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.