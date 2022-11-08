Goodfellow medics perform a training scenario with the 17th Security Forces Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Medics applied their skills and knowledge to quickly and safely give aid to injured individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7377207 VIRIN: 220811-F-QS607-1524 Resolution: 4901x3501 Size: 12.46 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.