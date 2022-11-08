Goodfellow medics perform a training scenario with the 17th Security Forces Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Medics applied their skills and knowledge to quickly and safely give aid to injured individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7377207
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-QS607-1524
|Resolution:
|4901x3501
|Size:
|12.46 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT