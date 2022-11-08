Train how you Fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Rodgers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, maintains rear security during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Goodfellow medics practiced multiple scenarios in a simulated village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7377208
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-QS607-1378
|Resolution:
|6017x4298
|Size:
|15.13 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
