Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7377208 VIRIN: 220811-F-QS607-1378 Resolution: 6017x4298 Size: 15.13 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.