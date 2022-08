Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Rodgers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Rodgers, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, keeps watch over medics as they transport a wounded Airman during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Rodgers worked with members of 17th Security Forces Squadron to ensure medics could safely transfer patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page