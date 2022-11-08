U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Strout, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical technician, takes notes during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Strout took notes to transfer information as a ‘9 Line.’ A 9 line is used to accurately report an individual’s immediate medical needs after a combat injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7377210
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-QS607-1564
|Resolution:
|4681x3344
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
