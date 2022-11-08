Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Train how you Fight [Image 5 of 7]

    Train how you Fight

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Strout, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical technician, takes notes during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Strout took notes to transfer information as a ‘9 Line.’ A 9 line is used to accurately report an individual’s immediate medical needs after a combat injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:54
    Photo ID: 7377210
    VIRIN: 220811-F-QS607-1564
    Resolution: 4681x3344
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train how you Fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight
    Train how you Fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Train how you Fight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Exercise
    Medic
    Training
    17th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT