Train how you Fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Strout, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical technician, takes notes during a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, August 8, 2022. Strout took notes to transfer information as a ‘9 Line.’ A 9 line is used to accurately report an individual’s immediate medical needs after a combat injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US