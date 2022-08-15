220815-N-TO573-1420 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Austin White, from Star City, Arkansas, assigned to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, cleans the cockpit of an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7371982 VIRIN: 220815-N-TO573-1420 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 835.7 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 23 of 23], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.