220814-N-JR318-1012 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Airman Jared Alves, from Chico, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, cleans the nose landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

