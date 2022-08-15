220815-N-JR318-1023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Isabelle Dutka, from New Lenox, Illinois, refills a self-contained breathing apparatus in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

