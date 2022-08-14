220814-N-JR318-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kyhri Adams, from Union, New Jersey, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, repairs the internal drive shaft of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 07:04
|Photo ID:
|7371971
|VIRIN:
|220814-N-JR318-1029
|Resolution:
|4284x2929
|Size:
|912.74 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 23 of 23], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT