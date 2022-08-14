220814-N-JR318-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Kyhri Adams, from Union, New Jersey, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, repairs the internal drive shaft of a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7371971 VIRIN: 220814-N-JR318-1029 Resolution: 4284x2929 Size: 912.74 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 23 of 23], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.