    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Woods 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220814-N-FB730-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo during brunch on the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 07:04
    Photo ID: 7371968
    VIRIN: 220814-N-FB730-1010
    Resolution: 4715x2676
    Size: 876.57 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

