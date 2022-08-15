Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7371978 VIRIN: 220815-N-TO573-1008 Resolution: 4644x3091 Size: 911.52 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 23 of 23], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.