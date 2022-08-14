220814-N-FB730-1012 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Sailors from the Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors (G.L.A.S.S. +) association pose for a photo on the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

