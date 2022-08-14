220814-N-JR318-1041 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2022) Seaman Joshua Ramos, from North Bergen, New Jersey, stands aft lookout watch on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)

