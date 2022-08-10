F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, departs after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling bridge that enables strategic assets to operate in forward locations, and postures NATO forces to extend global reach and amplify operational capability throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 10.08.2022, by SSgt Kevin Long