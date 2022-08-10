A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England refuels a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling bridge that enables strategic assets to operate in forward locations, and postures NATO forces to extend global reach and amplify operational capability throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:53 Photo ID: 7371834 VIRIN: 220810-F-GK113-0064 Resolution: 6734x4298 Size: 9.56 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.