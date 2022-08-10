A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The NATO Air Shielding mission of the 90th Fighter Squadron provides a near seamless shield from the Baltic to Black Seas, ensuring NATO Allies are better able to safeguard and protect Alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:53 Photo ID: 7371838 VIRIN: 220810-F-GK113-0091 Resolution: 5778x3351 Size: 8.86 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.