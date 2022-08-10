Three U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The F-22 possesses a sophisticated sensor suite allowing the pilot to track, identify, shoot and kill air-to-air threats before being detected. It cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, making it a highly strategic platform to support NATO Air Shielding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 02:53
|Photo ID:
|7371833
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-GK113-0040
|Resolution:
|7626x4122
|Size:
|11.79 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
