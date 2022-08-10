F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 90th FS has been forward deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland, in support of NATO Air Shielding in the European Theater to increase the air and missile defense posture along the Eastern flank of the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 10.08.2022 by SSgt Kevin Long