A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England refuels a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO Alliance and global partners and this enhanced posture is a clear expression of NATO’s commitment to readiness which promotes regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:53 Photo ID: 7371837 VIRIN: 220810-F-GK113-0089 Resolution: 7559x4546 Size: 13.62 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.