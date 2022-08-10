Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 10 of 12]

    F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission

    POLAND

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England refuels a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO Alliance and global partners and this enhanced posture is a clear expression of NATO’s commitment to readiness which promotes regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:53
    Photo ID: 7371837
    VIRIN: 220810-F-GK113-0089
    Resolution: 7559x4546
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW

