A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England refuels a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO Alliance and global partners and this enhanced posture is a clear expression of NATO’s commitment to readiness which promotes regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 02:53
|Photo ID:
|7371837
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-GK113-0089
|Resolution:
|7559x4546
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
