F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission

Three U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO Alliance and global partners and this enhanced posture is a clear expression of NATO’s commitment to readiness which promotes regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

