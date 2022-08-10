Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 4 of 12]

    F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission

    POLAND

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 90th FS has been forward deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland, in support of NATO Air Shielding in the European Theater to increase the air and missile defense posture along the Eastern flank of the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 02:53
    This work, F-22s Execute NATO Air Shielding Mission [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW

