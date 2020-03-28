Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Flying Leathernecks Demonstration Skydiving team exit a C-17 Globemaster III during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The airshow kicked off with an aerial performance by 16 members of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

