Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 1 of 9]

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron takes off during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to main operating bases or to forwarding bases in deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:58
    Photo ID: 7371700
    VIRIN: 220812-F-JA727-0052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT