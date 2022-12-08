Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron takes off during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to main operating bases or to forwarding bases in deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

