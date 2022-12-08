A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron takes off during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to main operating bases or to forwarding bases in deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7371700
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-JA727-0052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
