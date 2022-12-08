Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

F-18 Hornets assigned to the Blue Angels, a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and F-22 Raptors assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard participate in the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The three-day event featured performances by several military aircrews, demonstrating aircraft operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

