Spectators view a flight demonstration from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The airshow was held to show MCBH’s appreciation for the local community’s support and to continue fostering positive relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 21:59
|Photo ID:
|7371708
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-JA727-0181
|Resolution:
|5415x3419
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
