Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

Spectators view a flight demonstration from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The airshow was held to show MCBH’s appreciation for the local community’s support and to continue fostering positive relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

