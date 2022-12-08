Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 6 of 9]

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators view a flight demonstration from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The airshow was held to show MCBH’s appreciation for the local community’s support and to continue fostering positive relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7371708
    VIRIN: 220812-F-JA727-0181
    Resolution: 5415x3419
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT