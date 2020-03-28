Members from the Flying Leathernecks Demonstration Skydiving team prepare to exit a C-17 Globemaster III to perform in the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The airshow consisted of many demonstrations by civilian performers and several military aircrews highlighting aircraft operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:59 Photo ID: 7371709 VIRIN: 220813-F-GM429-1740 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.56 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.