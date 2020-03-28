Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 7 of 9]

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Flying Leathernecks Demonstration Skydiving team prepare to exit a C-17 Globemaster III to perform in the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The airshow consisted of many demonstrations by civilian performers and several military aircrews highlighting aircraft operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7371709
    VIRIN: 220813-F-GM429-1740
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

