Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen and Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, land during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces C-17 Globemaster III demo team showcased the capabilities of the aircraft by executing high-angle take-offs, high-speed passes, low-speed configured passes, 360-degree maneuvers and an assault landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

