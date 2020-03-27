Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 3 of 9]

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen and Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th Airlift Squadron pilots, land during the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces C-17 Globemaster III demo team showcased the capabilities of the aircraft by executing high-angle take-offs, high-speed passes, low-speed configured passes, 360-degree maneuvers and an assault landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7371702
    VIRIN: 220812-F-GM429-0100
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show
    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT