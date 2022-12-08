Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot conducts a preflight check before performing a C-17 Globemaster III demonstration at the Kaneohe Bay Air show at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The air show featured static displays, aerial performances and aircraft demonstrations to show appreciation for the support given by the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

