Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Abrahamsen, 535th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot conducts a preflight check before performing a C-17 Globemaster III demonstration at the Kaneohe Bay Air show at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2022. The air show featured static displays, aerial performances and aircraft demonstrations to show appreciation for the support given by the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

