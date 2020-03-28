Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 5 of 9]

    Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron pose for a photo with members from the Flying Leathernecks Demonstration Skydiving team before the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The airshow kicked off with an aerial performance by 16 members of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7371707
    VIRIN: 220813-F-GM429-0004
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-17
    airshow
    blue angels
    Kaneohe Bay Air Show
    15 WG

