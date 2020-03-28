Team Hickam participates in K-Bay Air Show

Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron pose for a photo with members from the Flying Leathernecks Demonstration Skydiving team before the Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The airshow kicked off with an aerial performance by 16 members of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
