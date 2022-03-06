NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Thomas Barrett, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, during an engagement event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. Spangdahlem’s forward presence in Central Europe is critical to both U.S. and NATO Alliance strategic security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
