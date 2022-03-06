Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Thomas Barrett, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, during an engagement event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. Spangdahlem’s forward presence in Central Europe is critical to both U.S. and NATO Alliance strategic security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7257453 VIRIN: 220603-F-YT894-1530 Resolution: 7278x4857 Size: 17.74 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.