NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

Ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg explore a KC-135 Stratotanker deployed with the 92nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022.Spangdahlem’s forward presence in Central Europe is critical to both U.S. and NATO Alliance strategic security interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

