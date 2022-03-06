Lt. Col. John Powers, 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, discusses base operations with Thomas Barrett, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The U.S. presence and commitment to the defense of its allies are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7257448
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-YT894-1221
|Resolution:
|6583x4393
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT