Lt. Col. John Powers, 52nd Operations Support Squadron commander, discusses base operations with Thomas Barrett, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The U.S. presence and commitment to the defense of its allies are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman