Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 8 of 9]

    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Leslie Hauck, center, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, poses with visitors, including multiple ambassadors from NATO countries at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. NATO promotes democratic values and diplomacy; and enables members to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues, to build trust and, ultimately, to prevent conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7257452
    VIRIN: 220603-F-YT894-1504
    Resolution: 7278x4857
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB
    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    DoD
    partnerships
    52 FW
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT