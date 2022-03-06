NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

Col. Leslie Hauck, center, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, poses with visitors, including multiple ambassadors from NATO countries at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. NATO promotes democratic values and diplomacy; and enables members to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues, to build trust and, ultimately, to prevent conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
