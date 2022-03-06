Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Johr, 52nd Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives a brief on the base air traffic control tower to a delegation of ambassadors from NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce Luxembourg at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. Air traffic controllers play a vital role in the success of the mission by ensuring safe aircraft operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 05:32
|Photo ID:
|7257446
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-YT894-1094
|Resolution:
|6354x4241
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT