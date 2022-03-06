NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Johr, 52nd Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives a brief on the base air traffic control tower to a delegation of ambassadors from NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce Luxembourg at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. Air traffic controllers play a vital role in the success of the mission by ensuring safe aircraft operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

