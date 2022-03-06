NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Link, 726th Air Mobility Squadron superintendent, briefs ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce Luxembourg on the 726th AMS mission at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The 726th AMS supports nearly 2,000 yearly aircraft movements, representing more than a third of U.S. Transportation Command’s tasks within U.S. European Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

