    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 3 of 9]

    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    General aviation aircraft sit on display at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The aircraft, piloted by members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg and their affiliates, flew ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and representatives of the Luxembourg Ministry of Defense to Spangdahlem for mission briefs and a visit with base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 05:32
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    DoD
    partnerships
    52 FW
    europeansupport2022

