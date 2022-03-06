NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

General aviation aircraft sit on display at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The aircraft, piloted by members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg and their affiliates, flew ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and representatives of the Luxembourg Ministry of Defense to Spangdahlem for mission briefs and a visit with base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE