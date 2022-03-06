Ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce Luxembourg watch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft land at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The F-35’s capabilities are a key element for air dominance and a platform for precision engagement in the most highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7257449
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-YT894-1252
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman
