    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 5 of 9]

    NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ambassadors from multiple NATO countries and members of the American Chamber of Commerce Luxembourg watch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft land at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2022. The F-35’s capabilities are a key element for air dominance and a platform for precision engagement in the most highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7257449
    VIRIN: 220603-F-YT894-1252
    Resolution: 4607x3075
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO nations' ambassadors visit Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    DoD
    partnerships
    52 FW
    europeansupport2022

