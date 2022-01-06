Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Tim Frank (left), historian, Arlington National Cemetery; gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska (right) at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. While at ANC, Petrovska participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 12:17
|Photo ID:
|7256040
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-IW468-220
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
