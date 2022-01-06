Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:17 Photo ID: 7256021 VIRIN: 220601-A-IW468-115 Resolution: 4959x3306 Size: 8.18 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.