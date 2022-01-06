Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 3 of 14]

    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Karen Durham-Aguilera (right), executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries, bids farewell to Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska (left) upon her departure from Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. While at ANC, Petrovska participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:17
    Photo ID: 7256022
    VIRIN: 220601-A-IW468-129
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT