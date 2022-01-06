Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. The wreath was laid by Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

