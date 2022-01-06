Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska (center right) and others walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. While at ANC, Petrovska participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 12:17 Photo ID: 7256025 VIRIN: 220601-A-IW468-158 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.91 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.