Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) thanks Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska for her participation in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

