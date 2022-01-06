Karen Durham-Aguilera (front row right), executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries, Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska (front row center), and others pose for a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 1, 2022. While at ANC, Petrovska participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 12:17
|Photo ID:
|7256023
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-IW468-138
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minister of Defense of The Republic of North Macedonia Slavjanka Petrovska Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
