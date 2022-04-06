Wreaths are placed at the WWI and WWII monuments, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The commemoration is to honor the service of the men and women of both WWI WW II. During World War II, Soldiers from the 90th Infantry Division liberated the city from the Germans 78 years earlier on July 27th, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7254742 VIRIN: 220604-A-AW454-395 Resolution: 6825x3840 Size: 14.67 MB Location: PERIERS, 50, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.