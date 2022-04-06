Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wreaths are placed at the WWI and WWII monuments, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The commemoration is to honor the service of the men and women of both WWI WW II. During World War II, Soldiers from the 90th Infantry Division liberated the city from the Germans 78 years earlier on July 27th, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

    This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Periers France

