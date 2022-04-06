Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Honorary French Citizens place wreaths to pay tributes to fallen Soldiers, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division, now the 90th Sustainment Brigade, liberated the town of Perier during World War II seven weeks after landing on Utah beach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7254739
    VIRIN: 220604-A-MF584-896
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.49 MB
    Location: PERIERS, 50, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

