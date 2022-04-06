DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

Honorary French Citizens place wreaths to pay tributes to fallen Soldiers, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division, now the 90th Sustainment Brigade, liberated the town of Perier during World War II seven weeks after landing on Utah beach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

