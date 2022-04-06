Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, and French citizens carry wreaths to the 4 Braves monument, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The monument was dedicated to the soldiers of the 90th U.S. Inf. Div., who fought in July, 1944 for the liberation of Periers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

