DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers, and French citizens carry wreaths to the 4 Braves monument, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The monument was dedicated to the soldiers of the 90th U.S. Inf. Div., who fought in July, 1944 for the liberation of Periers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

