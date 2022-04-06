U.S. Army Color Guard and Soldiers render a salute, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit's members hail from all over the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7254740
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-MF584-033
|Resolution:
|4800x3840
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|PERIERS, 50, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT