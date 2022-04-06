Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Color Guard and Soldiers render a salute, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit's members hail from all over the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7254740
    VIRIN: 220604-A-MF584-033
    Resolution: 4800x3840
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: PERIERS, 50, FR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

